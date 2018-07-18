Pickup totaled after striking big rig on Highway 136 near Unionville

The Highway Patrol reports a Norway, Iowa man sustained minor injuries when his pickup truck struck a tractor-trailer truck six miles east of Unionville Wednesday morning.

Thirty-seven-year-old Brad Oberreuter drove west on U. S. Highway 136 when his pickup reportedly crossed the center line and struck the tractor-trailer, driven by 55-year-old James Sly of Fairfax, causing the pickup to run off the right side of the road.

Oberreuter was transported to the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville. Sly did not sustain injuries, and both men wore seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The pickup was totaled, and the tractor-trailer received minor damage. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Patrol at the scene.

