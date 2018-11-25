Pickup strikes farm tractor on Highway 10

A pickup truck hit the rear of a farm tractor on Highway 10 southwest of Carrollton Saturday morning resulting in minor injuries.

The patrol reports a passenger in the pickup, 70-year old Lola Ford of Richmond, was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 70-year old Ronald Ford of Richmond, and the operator of the farm tractor, 31-year old Alex Mathews of Norborne, were not reported hurt.

The tractor and the pickup were eastbound onHighway 10 when according to the patrol, the pickup hit the rear of the tractor.

Damage was reported as extensive to both vehicles and all three individuals were wearing seatbelts.