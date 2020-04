The highway patrol reports a pickup hit a cow on Highway 149 in northeastern Putnam County Wednesday night injuring a resident of Centerville, Iowa.

Twenty-three-year-old Ryan Henshaw received a minor injury and was taken by ambulance to the Mercy Medical Center in Centerville, Iowa.

The accident happened just after 9 o’clock, two miles north of the unincorporated Putnam county town of Omaha.

Henshaw was using a seat belt with minor damage noted to the pickup.

