The highway patrol reports a pickup traveling through a gas station parking lot in Holt, in Clinton County, crashed into the building on Monday morning.

According to the Patrol, the brakes had failed on the truck driven by 42-year-old Patrick Lepkosky of Lathrop. Lepkosky received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital.

The pickup received minor damage in the 6:15 am incident.

