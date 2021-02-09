Pickup spins out on icy Highway 36 injuring passenger

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A passenger in a pickup truck was injured Monday when the driver lost control and the vehicle spun out, coming to a stop in a ditch one mile south of Kidder.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for 20-year-old Leda Powell of Cameron who was taken by emergency medical services to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Joshua Rauber of Cameron, was not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts and the pickup received minor damage in the accident at 11:05 am Monday on westbound Highway 36.

Assistance was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

