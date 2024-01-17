Pickup rear-ends Jeep on Route V injuring two near Knox City

On January 16, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a traffic accident occurred on Route V, 8 miles north of Knox City, Missouri. The incident involved a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Katrina M. Hustead, 37, from Edina, Missouri, and a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, driven by James M. Miller, 57, from Knox City, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Jeep Wrangler was stopped at a mailbox when it was rear-ended by the Chevrolet Silverado. The impact resulted in moderate damage to the Chevrolet and minor damage to the Jeep. The Jeep was able to be driven from the scene, while the Chevrolet remained at the location.

Katrina Hustead, the driver of the Chevrolet, sustained minor injuries and was not using a seat belt at the time of the accident. Her passenger, Reva M. Hustead, 79, from Rutledge, Missouri, suffered moderate injuries and was also not wearing a seat belt. Both were transported by Knox County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, for treatment.

James Miller, the driver of the Jeep, was wearing a seat belt and did not sustain any injuries. 

The accident was attended by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Knox County Fire and Rescue, who provided necessary assistance at the scene.

