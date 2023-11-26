Pickup overturns on snow-covered Route M west of Rutledge, injuring three boys, ages 2, 4 and 8

State News November 26, 2023November 26, 2023 Digital Correspondent
On Sunday morning, November 26, 2023, an accident occurred on Route M, one mile west of Rutledge, Missouri. The incident involved a 2004 Ford F250, driven by Nicholas B. Calcutt, 30, from Kirksville, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the driver lost control of the pickup on a snow-covered road, veered off the left side, and overturned.

Nicholas B. Calcutt, the driver, was not using a seat belt at the time of the accident, but was not reported injured. 

Three juveniles, all males aged 2, 4, and 8 from Lincoln, Nebraska, were involved in the accident. The two-year-old and four-year-old were not restrained by safety equipment and both suffered minor injuries. They, along with the eight-year-old who was wearing a seat belt and also sustained minor injuries, were transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was secured at the roadside following the accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Memphis Police Department and Rutledge Fire and Rescue.

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.