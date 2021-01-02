Pickup overturns on Highway 36 east of Hamilton injuring passenger

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A Kansas City resident was seriously hurt early Saturday when a pickup truck overturned on Highway 36 east of Hamilton.

Fifty-year-old Jacqueline Pickering was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. She was a passenger in a pickup driven by 50-year old David Pickering of Kansas City who was not reported hurt.

The crash happened 12 miles east of Hamilton on Highway 36 as the westbound pickup went off the right side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Damage to the pickup was listed as moderate and both occupants were wearing seat belts.

Related