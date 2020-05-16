Pickup destroyed by fire in Livingston County

A pickup truck is considered a total loss after it burned near Routes A and U in the northwest part of Livingston County Friday night. Chillicothe Fire Battalion Chief Les Hinnen reports firefighters found the truck owned by David Hogan of Jamesport fully involved in fire upon arrival.

Chillicothe requested mutual aid from Jamesport Fire and Rescue. Jamesport started extinguishing the fire using a hand line, and water was supplied to Jamesport’s truck from Chillicothe’s truck. Almost 1,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the pickup was carrying additional diesel fuel.

Hinnen notes a wrecker towed the pickup. Hand shovels were used to clear debris from the road.

No injuries were reported. The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene about an hour and a half.

