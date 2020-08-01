Pickup crosses centerline, strikes Freightliner west of Gibbs

Local News August 1, 2020 Jennifer Thies
The Highway Patrol reports a teen from Gibbs sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove struck a Freightliner two and a half miles west of Gibbs the evening of Friday, July 31st.

Seventeen year old Cody Mallett was treated at the scene. The other driver, 25 year old Cody Oberholtzer of Gorin, was reported as not injured.

The pickup traveled west on Route F before crossing the center line and hitting the eastbound Freightliner. Both vehicles received extensive damage.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore safety devices.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Ambulance, and Fire Department assisted.

