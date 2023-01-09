Phone installation in Trenton schools to cause disruption, but you can contact the school or students using this information

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mid-States Services will be installing a new phone system in the Trenton R-9 schools Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023. This will cause some phone disruption at the buildings.

For individuals who call a school and cannot get through, they may call the District Office at 660-359-3994.

If a message needs to be sent to a student, use an email for school secretaries:

Rissler: [email protected] or [email protected]

TMS: [email protected] or [email protected]

THS: [email protected] or [email protected]

Parents can also visit the building offices in person at any time.

