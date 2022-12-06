Phil Hoffman receives Missouri Community College Association Distinguished Alumni award

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Phil Hoffman, from Trenton, was recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association for his outstanding alumni support of North Central Missouri College and Missouri community colleges.

Phil was honored with the 2022 Distinguished Alumni award at the statewide MCCA convention held in St. Louis, MO. This award is prestigiously selected and given annually to community college alumni that show their support and commitment to their community college alma mater.

Mr. Hoffman attended NCMC (TJC-Trenton Junior College at the time) his freshman year (1969-70) and transferred to the University of Missouri School of Agriculture, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and a Master of Agronomy.

Phil is not only a supporter of North Central Missouri College; he is also an advocate of everything that contributes to the improvement and advancement of NCMC students and the community. Phil also supports Missouri community colleges as a member of the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.

