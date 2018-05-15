Pharon Pilgrim named as NCMC’s Outstanding Student for May

Pharon Pilgrim from Curacao-Willemstad has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for May. Pharon is receiving his Associate in Arts from NCMC. After Pharon graduates from NCMC, he is looking to pursue his music or a career in baseball full-time.

Pharon is involved on campus with several groups including baseball, Student Senate, Ambassador, FCA, and International Student Club. “I like NCMC is in a small town, and I was able to play baseball,” said Pharon. He went on to say, “The people and staff at NCMC in general. They all make me feel at home and like I have a family here.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

