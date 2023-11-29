Pettijohn Auto Center in Trenton launches “Fill the Ford for Christmas” food drive

Local News November 29, 2023November 29, 2023 KTTN News
Fill the Ford Food Drive by Pettijohns
Trenton’s Pettijohn Auto Center has embarked on a charitable initiative to bolster the Grundy County Food Pantry this holiday season. The dealership is hosting a food and fund drive, aptly named “Fill the Ford for Christmas.” Alan Ferguson, spokesperson for Pettijohn Auto Center, announced that a new Ford Maverick pickup truck is prominently displayed in the showroom, welcoming community members to contribute canned goods, non-perishable items, and monetary donations.

The initiative focuses on filling the truck’s bed with donations. When it is full, the Maverick will transport the collected items to the Grundy County Food Pantry, directly benefiting those in need within the community. Ferguson emphasized that all monetary contributions would be used locally to purchase additional necessities for the pantry.

Residents and supporters can make their donations at Pettijohn Ford, located on Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton, during regular business hours. The food drive will conclude on December 20th.

