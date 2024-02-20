Peterbilt truck and honda Civic crash south of Hannibal

Share To Your Social Network

In a late evening accident on Highway 61, two miles south of Hannibal, Missouri, a collision between a 2013 Honda Civic and a 2015 Peterbilt truck tractor resulted in minor injuries for the car’s driver. The incident occurred at approximately 8:00 p.m. on February 19, 2024, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Honda Civic, driven by 25-year-old Edison Brooks from San Juan, Texas, was traveling southbound when it attempted to change lanes and collided with the Peterbilt truck, also southbound. Following the collision, Brooks’ vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned, leading to extensive damage to the Civic, which required towing from the scene by Roberts Towing. The Peterbilt truck, operated by 60-year-old Brian J. Schutte of Perry, Missouri, sustained minor damage but was able to be driven from the scene.

Brooks, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. Schutte was also using a seat belt and did not report any injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Master Sergeant McGivney, the Hannibal Rural Fire Department, and first responders, responded to the accident.

