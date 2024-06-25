Share To Your Social Network

Peter A. DeBruyne, 93, a resident of Laredo, Missouri, died at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2024, at his residence.

His body is to be cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home of Trenton, Missouri. No services are planned at this time.

Mr. DeBruyne was born on December 14, 1930, in Lenexa, Kansas, the son of Hector P. and Laura DeCraemer DeBruyne. He graduated from Ann Arbor High School in Michigan and then attended the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor for two years. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He was a travel agent for European World Travel Service of Honolulu, Hawaii, before retiring. He then moved to Laredo, Missouri. On February 1, 1958, he married Sharon A. Toomes in Las Vegas, Nevada. She preceded him in death on March 31, 2013.

Surviving relatives include his daughter, Lisa Alley, also known as Andy, of Farmingdale, Maine, grandsons Joshua Alley of Farmingdale, Maine, and Caleb Alley of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers Harry, William, Francis, and Albert DeBruyne, and sisters Lillie Settles and Mary O’Neil.

Post Views: 39

Related