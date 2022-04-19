PETA renews efforts for criminal investigation at Smithfield plant in Milan

A national organization has renewed its request for legal action regarding what it claims are incidents of animal abuse at a plant in Milan.

PETA says there’s a USDA inspector who describes a new incident from November 26th in which a truck driver at the Smithfield Fresh Meats Corporation slaughterhouse near Milan allegedly and “deliberately” struck a pig in the face and jabbed others’ sides and abdomens.

PETA sent a letter Monday to Sullivan County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Keedy renewing its call for a criminal investigation regarding workers at the slaughterhouse.

Last month, PETA wrote to Prosecutor Keedy regarding a July 2021 incident in which a worker allegedly kicked a pig hard in the abdomen; and an incident in September 2021 in which a worker using a hard plastic paddle was seen hitting pigs on the head and elsewhere.

Read PETA’s latest letter to the Sullivan County Prosecuting Attorney, Brian Keedy. The letter was written on Monday, April 18, 2022.