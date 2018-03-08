Pesticide collection event to be held in Bethany

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will provide a free pesticide collection event in Bethany.

All Missouri farmers and households may bring items to Orscheln Farm and Home in Bethany the morning of March 24th from 8 o’clock to noon.

Accepted items will include unwanted pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, de-wormers, fly tags, and fertilizers containing pesticide.

Paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, trash, and pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, distributors, or retailers will not be accepted.

