Personnel, bids, purchases, and reports highlight Tuesday meeting of North Central Missouri College Trustees.

Personnel, bids and purchases, and reports will highlight the meeting Tuesday evening of the North Central Missouri College Trustees.

The open portion of the meeting begins at 5:30 in the Frey administrative center on the campus in Trenton.

The meeting begins with introductions of new college employees and the student senate. A financial aid presentation is scheduled. Administrative reports also are listed.

Personnel items involve Head Start, college resignations, transfer, and employment as well as a revised job description.

The trustees also may meet in executive session Tuesday nights for personnel, legal, and real estate purposes.

