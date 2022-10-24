Personnel, bids, purchases, and reports highlight Tuesday meeting of North Central Missouri College Trustees.

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Personnel, bids and purchases, and reports will highlight the meeting Tuesday evening of the North Central Missouri College Trustees.

The open portion of the meeting begins at 5:30 in the Frey administrative center on the campus in Trenton.

The meeting begins with introductions of new college employees and the student senate. A financial aid presentation is scheduled. Administrative reports also are listed.

Personnel items involve Head Start, college resignations, transfer, and employment as well as a revised job description.

The trustees also may meet in executive session Tuesday nights for personnel, legal, and real estate purposes.