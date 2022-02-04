Person who died in fire on Henry Street in Chillicothe identified

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The identity has been confirmed of the woman who died as a result of a fire in Chillicothe on January 28, 2022.

Livingston County Deputy Coroner Brooks Macoubrie reports 87-year-old Florence Sutton died due to the fire at 114 Henry Street.

The Chillicothe Police Department previously reported it appeared the resident and a pet dog were overcome by smoke, and they were removed from the structure. The resident was taken to the Hedrick Medical Center and died. The dog was dead on the scene.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter reported that an initial investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office indicated the fatality fire was most likely caused by a faulty electrical cord of a heating device.

