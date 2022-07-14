Person of interest sought in case of human remains found in Adair County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in an investigation into human remains located in the area of Youngstown Trail on July 10th.

The person of interest is 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey of Adair County. He is described as being white, being five feet seven inches tall, and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. His last known location was in the area of Youngstown Trail.

The sheriff’s office reports that, if located, Rongey should be considered armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached. Community members are urged to secure their residences and vehicles for their protection.

Any information on the whereabouts of Rongey should be reported to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4644, the Adair County E911 Center, the non-emergency line at 660-665-5621, or your local law enforcement agency. Information can be given anonymously.