Pershing Days set to kick off this weekend in Laclede

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Pershing Days will be celebrated this weekend in Laclede in Linn County. Activities begin tonight, continue tomorrow, and conclude on Sunday.

The schedule tonight includes the 5 o’clock ice cream and cake social served by the Laclede Fire department. Free-will donations are accepted, with proceeds going to the Pershing Days Committee. The band “Cheap Date” performs from 6 until 9 o’clock. Then, the 963 reunion street dance is from 9 to 11 o’clock tonight.

Saturday events include a car show, baby show, queen contest, kids and adults boot camps, corn hole contests, bed races, the parade, washers tournament, the hunt for coins in the sawdust, and the BlackJack Theater that celebrates Missouri’s Bicentennial. There also will be a talent show, awards, and Dueling Pianos with Hammers entertainment. Saturday at Laclede also includes the Missouri Bicentennial quilt on display at the Pershing State Historic Site, the annual meeting of the Pershing Park Memorial Association, self-guided tours of the Pershing boyhood home. The Pershing museum also will be open.

Pershing Days conclude on Sunday with church services in the park, followed by a community carry-in dinner at the Lambert building of Laclede.

Related