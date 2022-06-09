Perjury charges filed against man accused of misleading Missouri Securities Commissioner

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson filed a class E felony charge of perjury against Golden Genesis Inc. founder and CEO, Thomas F. Casey.

In July 2021, the securities division within the secretary of state’s office ordered Casey, Dennis R. Di Ricco, and Golden Genesis, Inc. to pay $1.6 million after finding they defrauded seven Missouri investors as part of a nationwide fraud scheme.

After further investigation and coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Massachusetts Securities Division, a probable cause statement was submitted to Thompson’s office alleging that Casey also committed the criminal offense of perjury during his testimony before Missouri Securities Commissioner David Minnick. Casey’s altered testimony regarding the status of Di Ricco’s employment with Golden Genesis was a material fact that could have substantially affected the outcome of the proceeding.

The Missouri Securities Division handles dozens of cases each year, many involving out-of-state scams and Ponzi schemes, that result in referrals for criminal charges related to fraud and financial exploitation. This case, however, marks the first time the division investigated and referred to the criminal charge of perjury.

“Obtaining true facts and testimony in court or in an administrative proceeding is essential to the administration of justice,” Minnick said. “Attempting to deceive a trier of fact under oath undermines our system of justice for all citizens, and perjury as a criminal charge is an essential tool in maintaining that system.”

Secretary Ashcroft urges investors to call the toll-free investor protection hotline at 800-721-7996 or go to the Missouri Protects Investors website for more information or to file a complaint.