Performance review planned for upcoming Princeton Board meeting

Local News, News January 5, 2024January 5, 2024 Tom Johnson
2023 Princeton R-V or (R-5) School District website
An annual performance review presentation will be given at Monday night’s (January 8th) Princeton R-V Board of Education meeting.  The board will meet in the high school library at 5:30 that night.

Other items on the agenda include a board policy review, school safety grant proposal updates, and a closed session for legal action, real estate discussion, employee matters, and records protected from disclosure by law.

Meanwhile, the Pleasant View R-VI Board of Education has plans to discuss the 2024 umbrella policy.  The board will meet in the school cafeteria just southeast of Trenton on Tuesday night (January 9th) at 6 o’clock.

Other items on the agenda include building improvements and an internet contract.  A closed session could be held for personnel.

