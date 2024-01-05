Performance review planned for upcoming Princeton Board meeting

An annual performance review presentation will be given at Monday night’s (January 8th) Princeton R-V Board of Education meeting. The board will meet in the high school library at 5:30 that night.

Other items on the agenda include a board policy review, school safety grant proposal updates, and a closed session for legal action, real estate discussion, employee matters, and records protected from disclosure by law.

Meanwhile, the Pleasant View R-VI Board of Education has plans to discuss the 2024 umbrella policy. The board will meet in the school cafeteria just southeast of Trenton on Tuesday night (January 9th) at 6 o’clock.

Other items on the agenda include building improvements and an internet contract. A closed session could be held for personnel.