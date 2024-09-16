Peggy Pauline Thomas, 87, of Stanberry, Missouri, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at Mosaic Medical Center in Albany, Missouri.

She was born on October 19, 1936, in Gentry County, Missouri, to Guy Wesley and Cora Elizabeth (Harkrider) Grantham.

Peggy spent her youth in the Grantham Community north of Stanberry. She attended Grantham Country School and graduated from Stanberry High School in 1954.

Most of Peggy’s working career was in various school districts, including Worth County, King City, and Albany, where she retired. She was an active member of the Gentry Lions Club, a Senior Center Board member, and was recognized for her 16 years of dedicated service to the Gentry County Library Board of Trustees. She was also a devoted member of the Stanberry United Methodist Church.

In 1957, Peggy married Jack Lewis. They welcomed three children: Danny Lewis (Susan) of King City, Missouri, Lorie Gilgour (David) of Grain Valley, Missouri, and Jackie Allenbrand (Chris) of Stanberry, Missouri. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Adam Gilgour of Chicago, Illinois, Kyle Lewis (Jill) of Fort Collins, Colorado, Kolby Lewis (Laura) of Mound City, Missouri, Kaitlyn Brown (Evan) of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Kaylie Gilgour of Kansas City, Missouri, as well as four great-grandchildren: Jackson, Brylee, Ramsey, and Issac.

On April 14, 1998, Peggy married Arch Thomas, her high school sweetheart. With that union, she gained three additional children: Clayton, Ginger, and Boyd.

Peggy cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved her flowers, feeding the hummingbirds, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs. While she enjoyed traveling and seeing new places, her favorite place was home, surrounded by her family. Her family will deeply miss her homemade noodles, blue-ribbon banana pie, sweet smile, and countless other special moments.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, at the United Methodist Church in Stanberry, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, Missouri. Burial will follow at High Ridge Cemetery in Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanberry United Methodist Church and/or P.H.A.R.M. Dog USA in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, Missouri 64489.

