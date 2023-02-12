Peggy Boulware retires from Grundy Electric Cooperative after nearly 33 years of service

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy Electric Cooperative announces the retirement of Corporate Development Manager, Peggy Boulware after serving the membership for nearly 33 years.

Peggy began her career as a billing clerk in 1990 and moved to the Marketing Department in 1993. In July of 2000, Boulware was promoted to Corporate Development Manager. She assisted in the development and establishment of the GEC Community Foundation and until retirement was the secretary for the organization.

Peggy enjoyed talking to area youth about electrical safety, discussing co-op programs with members, and answering questions from key accounts. Peggy organized GEC’s Annual Meeting event each year, as well as Member Day events. She appreciated the opportunity to discuss legislative issues with state government officials in Jefferson City and explain Grundy Electric and the cooperative spirit to youth leadership delegates. Peggy managed the appliance division of Mid-States Services until it sold in 2021.

Peggy served as a member of the Princeton Rotary Club for 21 years and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. Her greatest accomplishment was the friendships she established with fellow employees and members across the Cooperative’s service territory.

Peggy and her husband Barry plan to spend more time with their children and grandchildren, travel, and spoil their English Springer Spaniel, Webster.

