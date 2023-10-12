Pedestrian struck by truck in parking lot in northeast Missouri incident

An accident occurred in the Knapheide parking lot in Taylor, Missouri, on October 11, 2023, around 6:17 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2023 Ford F550 truck, driven by Monte L. Carson, 56, of Quincy, Illinois, was heading northbound in the parking lot. As the truck made a left turn, it struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as Donald E. Riley, 47, of Liberty, Illinois, sustained moderate injuries. Following the incident, Riley was transported by the Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, for medical attention.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Marion County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the incident.