Pedestrian struck by SUV on Interstate 35 near Cameron

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pedestrian was seriously injured on Saturday evening in Cameron when he was hit by a sports utility vehicle on Interstate 35.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jon Jarboe of Evans, Colorado was taken to Liberty hospital. The driver, 70-year-old Patricia Desotel of Washington, Iowa was not reported hurt.

The SUV was southbound on I-35 when the pedestrian entered the road and was struck by the SUV. The vehicle then went off the left side of the road, into the median, and came to rest on its wheels.

Damage to the SUV was listed as extensive and it is unknown whether Evans was wearing a seat belt.

Information on why the pedestrian entered traffic on Interstate 35 was not available from the patrol

