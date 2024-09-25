Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 240 in Pettis County

State News September 25, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Pedestrian Fatality News Graphic V2
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a truck on Highway 240 in Pettis County on September 24, 2024. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 11:16 a.m.

Brandon J. Knox, 18, of Hughesville, Missouri, was driving a 2005 Peterbilt 379 northbound when the vehicle struck a pedestrian identified as Jay L. Bone, 60, of Smithton, Missouri. Bone was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedic Michael Hughes at 11:30 a.m.

The Pettis County Coroner transported him to Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, Missouri.

The incident marks the 59th fatal crash in Troop A for 2024, and the 66th fatality for the year. 

Post Views: 101

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.