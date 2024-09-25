Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 240 in Pettis County

A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a truck on Highway 240 in Pettis County on September 24, 2024. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 11:16 a.m.

Brandon J. Knox, 18, of Hughesville, Missouri, was driving a 2005 Peterbilt 379 northbound when the vehicle struck a pedestrian identified as Jay L. Bone, 60, of Smithton, Missouri. Bone was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedic Michael Hughes at 11:30 a.m.

The Pettis County Coroner transported him to Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, Missouri.

The incident marks the 59th fatal crash in Troop A for 2024, and the 66th fatality for the year.

