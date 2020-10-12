Pedestrian killed on Interstate 35 north of Winston exit

A Grandview resident, who was walking on the shoulder of Interstate 35 in Daviess County, was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer unit.

Fatally injured was 26-year old Darwin Alberto Chavez Cardoza. The incident happened early Saturday on southbound I-35 approximately five miles north of the Winston exit. Cardoza was walking south from a sports utility vehicle that was improperly parked partially in the driving lane of southbound I-35. The tractor-trailer unit hit the SUV and went off the right side of the road striking Cardoza, hit a guardrail, overturned, and came to rest on its top.

The truck driver, 39-year old Brian Froman of Topeka, Kansas was not reported hurt and it was reported he was wearing a seat belt. The SUV previously was driven by Cardoza and both vehicles were demolished.

It was the second traffic fatality of the year in Daviess County investigated by the highway patrol.

