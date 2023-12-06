Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 49 in Bates County

An accident occurred in the early hours of December 5, 2023, on Interstate 49 at the 137.6-mile marker in Bates County. Jerry D. Urick, 57, from Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and killed by a northbound 2019 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Brian N. Moss, 30, from Nevada, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident happened at approximately 3:00 a.m. The Chevrolet Malibu, although sustaining moderate damage, was able to be driven from the scene. The driver, Moss, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and did not sustain any injuries.

Jerry Urick, the pedestrian involved in the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene by Paramedic C Stark at 7:50 a.m. The Bates County Coroner transported Urick’s body following the official pronouncement.

The incident marks the 78th fatality for Troop A and the 86th statewide fatality this year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Bates County deputies and other officers, including Corporal D A Jones and Troopers J C Acree and A D Neighbors.