Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 49 in Bates County

State News December 6, 2023December 6, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Pedestrian Fatality News Graphic
An accident occurred in the early hours of December 5, 2023, on Interstate 49 at the 137.6-mile marker in Bates County. Jerry D. Urick, 57, from Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and killed by a northbound 2019 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Brian N. Moss, 30, from Nevada, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident happened at approximately 3:00 a.m. The Chevrolet Malibu, although sustaining moderate damage, was able to be driven from the scene. The driver, Moss, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and did not sustain any injuries.

Jerry Urick, the pedestrian involved in the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene by Paramedic C Stark at 7:50 a.m. The Bates County Coroner transported Urick’s body following the official pronouncement. 

The incident marks the 78th fatality for Troop A and the 86th statewide fatality this year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Bates County deputies and other officers, including Corporal D A Jones and Troopers J C Acree and A D Neighbors.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.