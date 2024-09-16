Pedestrian injured on I-29 after being struck by his own truck

A pedestrian was injured on September 15, 2024, after being struck by his vehicle on southbound Interstate 29 at the 120-mile marker in Atchison County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 10:31 p.m. The incident involved a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500, which had been pulled over on the interstate. The driver, identified as Walter E. Bryant, 70, of Oakland, Oregon, exited the truck and subsequently fell. The vehicle then began to roll southbound, striking Bryant, who had become a pedestrian at that point.

The Dodge Ram continued rolling and veered off the west side of the roadway before colliding with a tree. The vehicle sustained minor damage and was towed by Double M Towing.

Bryant sustained moderate injuries in the crash. He was transported by Atchison Holt EMS to Fairfax Community Hospital for treatment.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

