Pedestrian injured on I-29 after being struck by his own truck

Local News September 16, 2024September 16, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Pedestrian Struck news graphic
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

A pedestrian was injured on September 15, 2024, after being struck by his vehicle on southbound Interstate 29 at the 120-mile marker in Atchison County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 10:31 p.m. The incident involved a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500, which had been pulled over on the interstate. The driver, identified as Walter E. Bryant, 70, of Oakland, Oregon, exited the truck and subsequently fell. The vehicle then began to roll southbound, striking Bryant, who had become a pedestrian at that point.

The Dodge Ram continued rolling and veered off the west side of the roadway before colliding with a tree. The vehicle sustained minor damage and was towed by Double M Towing.

Bryant sustained moderate injuries in the crash. He was transported by Atchison Holt EMS to Fairfax Community Hospital for treatment.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Post Views: 202

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.