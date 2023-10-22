Pedestrian injured as trucks crash on Highway 46 in Ravenwood

A minor accident occurred on Highway 46 in Ravenwood, involving two pickup trucks and a pedestrian, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident took place on the evening of October 20, 2023, around 7:54 p.m. According to the patrol’s report, Edward E. Giggar, 74, from Conception Junction, Missouri, was driving a 1978 GMC pickup southbound when he encountered a stationary 2017 Ram pickup parked in the southbound lanes facing northbound, with its headlights on.

Attempting to avoid a collision with the stationary pickup, Giggar maneuvered the GMC off the east side of the roadway. Despite his efforts, the vehicle struck the Ram pickup, a pedestrian identified as Christopher L. Baldwin, 53, of Ravenwood, Missouri, and a mailbox before coming to a halt atop the mailbox, facing south.

Baldwin sustained minor injuries in the accident and was checked by emergency medical services at the scene. Giggar, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, appeared to be unharmed. The report did not disclose whether the stationary Ram had an occupant at the time of the accident or any potential reasons behind its unusual positioning on the highway.

Both vehicles incurred minor damage but were driven from the scene post-incident.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, along with Sergeant T.B. Ziegler, assisted at the scene of the crash.