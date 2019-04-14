Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Milan

A pedestrian was hurt Friday morning in Milan when she was hit by a car that was being backed from an alley onto Second Street.

Forty-six-year-old Tammy Wilkins of Milan was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with moderate injuries.

After the backing car hit the pedestrian, the car continued backing striking a parked Milan Police Department sports utility vehicle. The driver of the car, 70-year old James Exline of Green City, was not reported injured. Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes was listed as the operator of the parked vehicle.

Damage was listed as moderate to the car and extensive to the police department SUV.