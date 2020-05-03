Pedestrian hit in Macon County; driver accused of multiple offenses

A pedestrian was hit by a car in southwestern Macon County on Saturday morning resulting in moderate injuries.

The pedestrian, 48-year old Charles Davidson of Excello, was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon. The driver of the car, 50-year old Gayle Akery of Excello, was not reported hurt.

The patrol accused Akery accused of felony first-degree assault with a motor vehicle, Driving while revoked, driving while intoxicated, and Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that had an injury. Akery was taken to the Macon County Jail.

The accident happened on Gazelle Street, just west of College Mound in southwest Macon County when the westbound car accelerated, drove off the right side of the road, struck the pedestrian, and then left the scene.

The patrol listed damage to the car as moderate and Akery, was not wearing a seat belt.

