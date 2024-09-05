Pedestrian collecting fair tickets struck by truck in Unionville

Share To Your Social Network

A pedestrian was seriously injured in an accident involving a 2009 Ford F150 on Oak Street, west of Highway 5 in Unionville, Missouri, on September 4, 2024, at approximately 6:07 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred while the pedestrian was collecting tickets for the Putnam County Fair.

The Ford F150, driven by Jason D. Breuklander, 40, of Deacon, Iowa, was traveling eastbound when the pedestrian, Kelley E. Church, 72, of Brashear, Missouri, was struck by a towed unit attached to the truck. The pedestrian was standing near the center of the roadway at the time of the collision.

Kelley Church sustained serious injuries and was transported by Putnam County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Hospital for medical treatment. The driver of the Ford F150 was not injured and remained on the scene.

Assistance at the scene was provided by Putnam County Ambulance and first responders.

