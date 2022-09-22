Peace officer training to take place in Chillicothe

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Sheriffs’ Association will hold a part-time 700-hour peace officer training academy in Chillicothe. The classes will run January 31st through December 2023. They will be Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 10 o’clock, Saturdays from 8 to 5 o’clock, and some Sundays.

The course exceeds the state’s minimum basic training requirements for peace officer licensing. Participants will graduate with a Class A peace officer license, multiple certifications, and 120-hour jail officer training.

The course costs $5,000. If someone is sponsored and paid for by the sheriff’s office, it will be $4,000. There is a processing fee of $275 and a background check fee of $41.75.

There are multiple tuition options. They include payment in full, Veterans Administration education benefits, a monthly payment plan, or the Eligible Training Provider System and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Program.

An application can be downloaded from mosheriffs.com/academy. The registration deadline is December 15th.

More information on the peace officer training academy in Chillicothe next year can be obtained by calling Gina Kauffman at 573-635-9644 extension 105.