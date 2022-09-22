Peace officer training to take place in Chillicothe

Local News September 22, 2022September 22, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission website
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Missouri Sheriffs’ Association will hold a part-time 700-hour peace officer training academy in Chillicothe. The classes will run January 31st through December 2023. They will be Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 10 o’clock, Saturdays from 8 to 5 o’clock, and some Sundays.

The course exceeds the state’s minimum basic training requirements for peace officer licensing. Participants will graduate with a Class A peace officer license, multiple certifications, and 120-hour jail officer training.

The course costs $5,000. If someone is sponsored and paid for by the sheriff’s office, it will be $4,000. There is a processing fee of $275 and a background check fee of $41.75.

There are multiple tuition options. They include payment in full, Veterans Administration education benefits, a monthly payment plan, or the Eligible Training Provider System and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Program.

An application can be downloaded from mosheriffs.com/academy. The registration deadline is December 15th.

More information on the peace officer training academy in Chillicothe next year can be obtained by calling Gina Kauffman at 573-635-9644 extension 105.

Post Views: 0
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.