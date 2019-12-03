Payden McCullough receives Eagle Scout award

An Eagle Scout award was presented during a Court of Honor ceremony Monday night for Trenton Boy Scout Troop 97.

Payden McCullough received his Eagle Scout award at the First Christian Church. Payden is the son of Tabitha McCullough and Shaun and Lisa McCullough, all of Trenton. Payden has earned a total of 30 merit badges.

Payden’s project consisted of preparing and re-staining the restroom, the shelter house and the seating area at the Gladys Grimes Park in Trenton.

His positions of responsibility include Senior Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, and Patrol Leader. He is a Firebuilder in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say and goes by the name of “Little Mystic Eagle”.

The ceremony was conducted by Dr. Paul Cox, Kasey Bailey, and Kevin Bailey. Shaun McCullough is the Scoutmaster for Troop 97 at Trenton.

