The Professionals and Leaders Uniting Grundy County group are seeking support to bring Bulldog Pride to Trenton by having paw prints painted in town.

Paw prints can be painted at a personal residence or business location for $25 each. Sponsorships are also available to help paint paw prints leading into sporting facilities and schools.

Paw print order forms can be picked up at Dynamic Tax and Accounting, LLC at 203 East Ninth Street Suite E in Trenton. PLUG members will also be passing out forms in the community. Forms and payments can be mailed to PLUG at Post Office Box 44 in Trenton, Missouri 64683 or dropped off to Katie Kinney at Dynamic Tax and Accounting.

Questions should be directed to Katie Kinney at 660-654-1443 or Jessie Tabbert at 660-654-3387.