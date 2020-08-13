Paving on Interstate 35 in Harrison and Daviess counties begins soon

Mainline paving for the resurfacing project on a portion of Interstate 35 in Harrison and Daviess counties is scheduled to begin next week. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to resurface I-35 between U.S. Route 136 in Bethany and Route C near Pattonsburg (Exit 92 to Exit 78), including work on the on and off-ramps.

Crews plan to work daylight hours beginning Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. They will start milling and paving in the southbound driving lane (right lane), then move to the passing lane (left lane), progressing southward. They will then do the northbound lanes.

One lane in each direction is expected to remain open throughout the project. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place during the paving, which is expected to continue until the end of September. More work will follow the paving, with the entire project scheduled to be complete by mid-October. Crews could be working seven days a week, if needed, to complete the project on schedule.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

