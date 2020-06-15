Pavement repairs to begin this week on Highway 6 prior to resurfacing

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports pavement repairs are to begin this week prior to resurfacing Highway 6 between Trenton and Interstate 35 in Daviess County.

MoDOT reports the pavement repairs are to start Wednesday extending from east to west. The contractor, Emery Sapp and Sons Incorporated, is to make several loops.

Immediately following the pavement repairs, the resurfacing is to begin and will last through mid to late August. During pavement repairs and resurfacing, Highway 6 is to be narrowed to one lane. A pilot car and flaggers will direct motorists through the work zones, which are to have a 12-foot width restriction.

Motorists will encounter delays and may wish to seek an alternate route. The project also includes shoulder work, plus sidewalk improvements, and water line work in Trenton, which is currently underway.

