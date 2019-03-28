Pavement repairs planned on I-35 south of Bethany

Pavement repairs planned for the next few weeks will require one-lane closures on Interstate 35 south of Bethany.

Crews from Herzog Contracting Corporation, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will have intermittent lane closures on both north and southbound lanes of I-35 between U.S. Route 136 (Bethany) and Route C (Pattonsburg) beginning Monday, April 1.

Lane closures may remain in place around the clock to allow the concrete to cure. Throughout the work, a 14-foot width restriction will be in place. Work is expected to continue through mid to late April.