Pattonsburg woman pleads guilty to child endangerment charges in court

Share To Your Social Network

A Pattonsburg woman entered a guilty plea in Daviess County on June 18th to charges related to child endangerment, following alleged incidents involving a female family member.

Forty-three-year-old Natalie Murphy pleaded guilty to felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk and misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. A sentence assessment report has been ordered, and a sentencing date has yet to be announced.

A probable cause statement accused Natalie Murphy of actions similar to those of her husband, 45-year-old Shaun Murphy, including failing to report the abuse to law enforcement.

Shaun Murphy pleaded guilty in March to felony charges of first-degree child molestation and abuse or neglect of a child. In May, he was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the child molestation charge and seven years for the abuse charge, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Post Views: 424

Related