Pattonsburg woman pleads guilty to child endangerment charges in court

A Pattonsburg woman entered a guilty plea in Daviess County on June 18th to charges related to child endangerment, following alleged incidents involving a female family member.
Forty-three-year-old Natalie Murphy pleaded guilty to felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk and misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. A sentence assessment report has been ordered, and a sentencing date has yet to be announced.
A probable cause statement accused Natalie Murphy of actions similar to those of her husband, 45-year-old Shaun Murphy, including failing to report the abuse to law enforcement.
Shaun Murphy pleaded guilty in March to felony charges of first-degree child molestation and abuse or neglect of a child. In May, he was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the child molestation charge and seven years for the abuse charge, with the sentences to run concurrently.