Pattonsburg woman faces multiple felonies after allegedly setting her house on fire and firing weapon at individual

A Pattonsburg woman faces multiple felonies after she allegedly set her house on fire and shot a gun at someone who stopped to help on January 6th.

Online court information indicates 31-year-old Jessica Reid has been charged with first-degree assault or attempt, first-degree arson, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting. Bond was denied. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for January 18th.

A probable cause statement says Reid requested law enforcement respond to her residence because she believed someone was trying to kidnap her; however, there were no footprints in the snow around the house.

A 911 call later came in that Reid’s house was on fire, and she allegedly was shooting at passing motorists. The probable cause statement notes one motorist stopped to help her, she pointed a gun at that person and weapon, but the individual was not hit by the bullet.

It is noted Reid has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder. She reportedly said she uses marijuana and does not take her prescriptions.