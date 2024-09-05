Pattonsburg woman avoids prison, gets probation in child endangerment case

Share To Your Social Network

A woman who pleaded guilty to two charges in June has been placed on probation after her sentences were suspended on Tuesday in Daviess County Circuit Court.

Natalie Murphy of Pattonsburg was charged with a felony count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk, in September 2020. She also faced an amended misdemeanor count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in November 2015. Authorities arrested Murphy in April 2023.

Circuit Court Judge Daren Adkins sentenced Murphy to seven years in the Department of Corrections for the felony count. For the misdemeanor count, she was sentenced to 12 months at the Daviess DeKalb County Regional Jail. The sentences were issued as consecutive to each other.

In both cases, the court suspended the execution of the prison time in favor of supervised probation. The probation period is five years for the felony count and two years for the misdemeanor. Conditions of her probation include no unsupervised contact with any minor child.

Murphy was ordered to pay all court costs and was released on probation.

