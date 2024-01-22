Pattonsburg student advances to state in Voice of Democracy essay contest

Share To Your Social Network

Pattonsburg High School student Gage Idding won first place in the Voice of Democracy essay contest, advancing to state-level judging. The announcement came during a District One VFW meeting in Chillicothe on Saturday, where several students and a teacher were honored.

Kaylee Krumpelman from Marceline High School secured the second spot, followed by Owen Weatherspoon of Lawson High School in third place.

Middle school students also showcased their talents in the Patriot’s Pen essay competition. Kaylie Holt from North Mercer claimed the top position, with London Douglas of Bishop Hogan finishing second and Violet Breitenbucher of Pleasant View R-6 taking third place.

Chillicothe High School’s social studies teacher, Jim Wheeler, was awarded Teacher of the Year and will advance to the state competition.

