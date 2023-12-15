Pattonsburg senior is first-place winner in VFW “Voice of Democracy” Contest

A Pattonsburg High School senior was selected as the first-place winner for the VFW District 1 Voice of Democracy Contest. Gage Iddings’s submissions will be sent to the state level.

Trenton VFW Post 919 previously announced Iddings as the winner of the post’s Voice of Democracy competition. The post combined Grundy and Daviess counties into its award program.

The Voice of Democracy scholarship program started in 1947. Students compete by writing and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is “What are the greatest attributes of our democracy?”