A Pattonsburg man was injured when he fell out of the bed area of a utility vehicle as it was traveled down a large rock pile.

Twenty-two-year-old Jared Teel received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care of St. Joseph. The driver of the UTV, 19-year-old Tanner Teel of Pattonsburg, was not hurt. He was using a safety device.

The accident late Saturday night occurred on private property one mile east of Pattonsburg.