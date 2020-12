Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Pattonsburg man was injured Thursday evening when the vehicle he was driving failed to halt for a stop sign, traveled across Daviess County Route Z, and went off the road two and a half miles west of old Pattonsburg.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ronald Bumgarner received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The report indicated Bumbarner was not using a seat belt. The car received moderate damage in the 6:35 pm Thursday night crash.

