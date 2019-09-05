Pattonsburg man found “Not Guilty” of kidnapping, “Guilty” of domestic assault

A jury trial was held in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a Pattonsburg man facing charges stemming from an alleged incident in October.

The jury returned a verdict for 28-year-old Vincent Lee Sturgeon of not guilty of second-degree kidnapping and guilty of misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and felony first degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Daviess County Circuit Clerk Pam Howard reports the prosecutor filed amended information Wednesday morning, which reduced the number of charges from five to three. Two kidnapping charges were dismissed, and the domestic assault was a lesser included charge. Sturgeon was granted 10 additional days.

Post-trial motions are due on or before September 30 with sentencing and motions set for November 13th.

A probable cause statement accused Sturgeon of aggressively shouting at his girlfriend before choking her, pushing her down, and bending her legs up over her head, pinning her son between her legs and chest.

